Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,503,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,461 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,484,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,015,000 after acquiring an additional 160,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,483,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $199,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,411 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,753,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $141,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,471,281 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after acquiring an additional 875,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $74.61 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $105.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $917,290. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

