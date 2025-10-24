GenTrust LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.2% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $599.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $594.83 and its 200-day moving average is $566.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

