Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR Stock Position Reduced by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,062 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 10.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 89,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $543,026.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $47,144,420.32. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Intuitive Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

