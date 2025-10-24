Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.730-5.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 21.450-21.600 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

TDY opened at $535.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $419.00 and a 12 month high of $595.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.84 and a 200 day moving average of $522.15.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 426,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 33,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 67.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

