GenTrust LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $90.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

