Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 975 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC cut its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Bank Of Montreal comprises about 1.6% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth $230,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Up 0.2%

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Bank Of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

