Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after purchasing an additional 213,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,497,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,607,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,372,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,075,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,434,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $310.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.79. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $311.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

