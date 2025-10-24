KULR Technology Group, Inc. $KULR Shares Purchased by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in KULR Technology Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 112.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 57,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:KULR opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.05. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

In other KULR Technology Group news, Director Joanna D. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,437.11. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

