Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Purchases 1,995 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $15.07 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.