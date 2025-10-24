Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 1,751,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 753.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,201 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $38,748,000. Bwcp LP increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 101.8% in the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after buying an additional 1,319,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,152,000. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,126,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

