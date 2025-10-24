Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Innodata were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Innodata by 40.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Innodata by 22.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.Innodata’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Innodata from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

