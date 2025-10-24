Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys 3,794,740 Shares of Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 365,934.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794,740 shares during the quarter. Plug Power accounts for about 4.0% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,368,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 32.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,236,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 979.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 869,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 789,297 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 23.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,465,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,058 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC set a $4.40 price objective on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Plug Power Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Plug Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.97 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power



Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.



