iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,775 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 13.6% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $77.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

