Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This is a 0.1% increase from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 1.2%

BUYW opened at $14.26 on Friday. Main BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $734.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main BuyWrite ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main BuyWrite ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Main BuyWrite ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in Main BuyWrite ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 7,408,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,012,000 after acquiring an additional 178,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Main BuyWrite ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter.

Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

