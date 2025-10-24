West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th.

West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of WTBA opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.