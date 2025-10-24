West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th.
West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.
West Bancorporation Stock Up 3.4%
Shares of WTBA opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
