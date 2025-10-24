Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.
Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
Hilltop Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.50 on Friday. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.87.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Datavault AI’s Swiss Exchange Is Reshaping Its Future
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- UnitedHealth’s Moment of Truth: 3 Bullish Signals to Watch For
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.