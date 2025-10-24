Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.50 on Friday. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.87.

About Hilltop

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

