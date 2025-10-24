Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a 4.5% increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

MWA opened at $25.91 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

