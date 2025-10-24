JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th.
JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -36.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JBG SMITH Properties
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Datavault AI’s Swiss Exchange Is Reshaping Its Future
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- UnitedHealth’s Moment of Truth: 3 Bullish Signals to Watch For
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.