Evertec, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.
Evertec has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evertec to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
Evertec Stock Performance
Shares of EVTC opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Evertec has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $38.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Evertec
About Evertec
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evertec
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Datavault AI’s Swiss Exchange Is Reshaping Its Future
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- UnitedHealth’s Moment of Truth: 3 Bullish Signals to Watch For
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.