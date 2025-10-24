Evertec, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

Evertec has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evertec to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Evertec Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Evertec has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

