GenTrust LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 788.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 493.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.56 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $75.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

