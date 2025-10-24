GenTrust LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

GenTrust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

