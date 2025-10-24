Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $10.81 thousand worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.03 or 0.00238284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

