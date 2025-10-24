Horizen Price Down 3.1% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $194.64 million and approximately $40.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $11.08 or 0.00009962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.03 or 0.00238284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,368 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

