Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Rekt (rektcoin.com) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rekt (rektcoin.com) has a total market capitalization of $120.09 million and $12.44 million worth of Rekt (rektcoin.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rekt (rektcoin.com) has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rekt (rektcoin.com) Token Profile

Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s genesis date was November 20th, 2024. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,035,991,300,915 tokens. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official website is rektcoin.com. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official Twitter account is @rektcoin.

Rekt (rektcoin.com) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rekt (rektcoin.com) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 279,035,991,300,914.984 in circulation. The last known price of Rekt (rektcoin.com) is 0.00000043 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $12,423,069.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rektcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rekt (rektcoin.com) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rekt (rektcoin.com) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rekt (rektcoin.com) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

