Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $52,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

