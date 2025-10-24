Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a market capitalization of $666.31 thousand and $192.84 thousand worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eliza (elizawakesup) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110,967.18 or 0.99769926 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,915.56 or 0.99193272 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Profile

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,953,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official website is www.elizawakesup.ai. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,953,139.890215. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00071007 USD and is up 15.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $193,382.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eliza (elizawakesup) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eliza (elizawakesup) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eliza (elizawakesup) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.