Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Invests $596,000 in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Acuity during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,907,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Acuity by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $370.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $375.67.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.17.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

