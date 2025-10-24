Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Stock Position Raised by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $46.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.