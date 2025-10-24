Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $59,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $150.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $175.57.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

