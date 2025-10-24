Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $95.50 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $95,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $178.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 132.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 195 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,532.20. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 219 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $40,723.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.