Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $71,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $674.79 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $376.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $698.26 and a 200-day moving average of $674.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

