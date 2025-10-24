C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Posts Earnings Results

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.67%.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $217.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.44. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $85,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,542. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

