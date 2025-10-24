American Express Company $AXP Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,255 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $109,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after buying an additional 965,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after buying an additional 605,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,119,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $354.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.99. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $357.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.