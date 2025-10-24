Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Avidbank had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 15.89%.

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of Avidbank stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $280.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVBH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Avidbank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avidbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Avidbank from $27.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Avidbank in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidbank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.