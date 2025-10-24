Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases 76,142 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,142 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 4.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $161,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,866,000 after acquiring an additional 312,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.5%

ZTS opened at $146.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average is $153.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $188.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

