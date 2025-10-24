Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $114.09 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $114,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $131.53. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

