Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading 15.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$6.95. 5,771,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 1,145,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.44.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

