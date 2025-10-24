Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Up 15.2% – Here’s Why

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.19. 174,602 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 30,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

