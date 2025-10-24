Smith Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises 2.0% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cboe Global Markets worth $30,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $3,463,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $237.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.48. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

