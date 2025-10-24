Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Up 15.3% – Still a Buy?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$6.95. 5,771,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 1,145,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNG. Scotiabank raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.60.

The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.44.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

