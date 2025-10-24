Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 3,569 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 2.3%

REMX opened at $70.28 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $81.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39.

About VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.