CAP Partners LLC Buys 8,687 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

