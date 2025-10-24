Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $77,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 price target (down from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.60.

NYSE ICE opened at $157.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.36. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,162 shares of company stock valued at $43,642,652. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

