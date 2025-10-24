Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $680.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James Financial from $645.00 to $680.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $619.49 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $665.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,602,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,254,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,825,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,550,990,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,340,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,284,938,000 after buying an additional 565,856 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,775,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

