Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Expands By 48.4%

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 171,800 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $227.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $229.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.58 and a 200-day moving average of $195.31.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

