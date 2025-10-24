CAP Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

CAP Partners LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PM opened at $158.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average is $168.77. The company has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.