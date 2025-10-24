Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $46,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TIP opened at $111.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

