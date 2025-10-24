Smith Group Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Progressive by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 12.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Progressive by 48.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,778 shares of company stock valued at $31,683,756 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.40.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $220.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.70.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.19%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

