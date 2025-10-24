Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 145.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% during the first quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

