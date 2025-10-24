FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 263,969 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.70.

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.